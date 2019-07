FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible that was stolen in Clovis and was last seen in Southern California.Investigators say the classic car was spotted in Pomona Wednesday morning. They are asking the public's help locating the vehicle, which is painted teal and white, and has a California's license plate: 7PMJ140.Anyone with information on the car is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.