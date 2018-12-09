ARMED ROBBERY

Three men with handguns rob party supply store in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are still searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Southeast Fresno.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at Fiesta Party Supplies near Kings Canyon and Chestnut.

Authorities say three men armed with handguns ran inside and demanded money from the employees.

When they were unable to get cash from the store, investigators say they resorted to taking personal items from the workers before running away.

"It's always concerning...potential suspects," said Lieutenant Michael Landon.

Investigators spent the morning questioning witnesses and searching surrounding neighborhoods for the suspects.

Police say they were wearing heavy winter clothing and will officers will be checking surveillance video in the area to get a better description.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberydollar storeFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Baskin-Robbins worker bravely unarms robber after he pulls a knife
Series of armed robberies in Caruthers has residents, business owners on edge
Armed robbers pull gun on employee and rob convenience store in Southwest Fresno
'I'm shaking and I'm crying and I'm like you're not going anywhere:' AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Man hit intentionally by mini van in Southwest Fresno, police say
Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face
Christmas Tree Lane family want stolen hand-made elf decoration is returned, no questions asked
Vandals target Granite Park leaving $3,500 in damages
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Man stabbed over northeast Fresno parking spot
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
Show More
SJM, Strathmore and Hilmar a win away from a state title
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
Farmersville Police investigate after body found in Strathmore matches description of missing person
Mountain lion found dead with burns after surviving Woolsey Fire
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
More News