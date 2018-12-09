Three men with handguns rob party supply store in Southeast Fresno

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Southeast Fresno.It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at Fiesta Party Supplies near Kings Canyon and Chestnut.Authorities say three men armed with handguns ran inside and demanded money from the employees.When they were unable to get cash from the store, investigators say they resorted to taking personal items from the workers before running away."It's always concerning...potential suspects," said Lieutenant Michael Landon.Investigators spent the morning questioning witnesses and searching surrounding neighborhoods for the suspects.Police say they were wearing heavy winter clothing and will officers will be checking surveillance video in the area to get a better description.