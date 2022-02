TIPTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are searching for three suspects who robbed a store in Tipton Monday night.Investigators say the armed suspects walked into the Town and Country Market on Burnett Street around 9 pm.They demanded cash from the clerk and then took off with an unknown amount of money.No one was hurt.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.