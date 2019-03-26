dog attack

Toddler mauled by dogs in Southeast Fresno identified

A family and the community is mourning the loss of a toddler mauled to death by two rottweilers in a Southeast Fresno neighborhood.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family and the community is mourning the loss of a toddler mauled to death by two rottweilers in a Southeast Fresno neighborhood.

He's identified as two-year-old Jaysaiah Chavez.

It happened Friday morning when the two dogs escaped from their backyard.

Investigators say the dogs dug a hole under the fence and ended up in the little boy's front yard.

The baby's grandparents ran outside trying to fight off the animals, but it was too late.

Animal Control officers say they have no record of complaints on the Rottweiler's owners.

No criminal charges are pending against them.

The dogs were surrendered to the SPCA and have been euthanized.
