Family searches for answers after pit bulls attack elderly man in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A daughter is looking for answers after her 72-year-old father was attacked by two pit bulls in central Fresno.

Bandaged and preparing for a second visit to the hospital Thursday night 72-year-old Roberto Lopez is recovering from severe dog bites.

His daughter Martha Lopez said he lives with Parkinson's, which limits his mobility.

She said while he was getting out of a car Saturday he was attacked by two pit bulls in Central Fresno near White Avenue and Thesta Street.

"You can actually see the muscle, the calf muscle, sticking out," said Martha Lopez.

"Then on the right upper inner thigh, another big laceration and a couple of deep bite marks. On this one, you can actually see, like I want to say, nerves or tendons on that cut, and then just more dog bites deep. Dog bites in the ankle area as well."

Roberto was taken to the hospital where his injuries were stitched up.

Martha Lopez said the dogs who attacked her father had attacked other people before.

When Action News visited the neighborhood where the attack happened someone warned the team there were two vicious pit bulls in the area.

Martha said they called the police Saturday but were shocked to find out they couldn't press charges against the owners because a dog attack is only a crime under certain circumstances.

"One incident that I can think of is when you willfully and maliciously send your dog into attack somebody like a canine that's trained to bite and attack, and if you send that to injure somebody or bite somebody that can be charged criminally," said Fresno Police Officer Luke Tran.

The case was then handed over to the Fresno Animal Center which the city confirmed is investigating.

The city said the investigation follows municipal code to determine whether the dogs are dangerous or potentially dangerous.

That code states that during the investigation, a dog can be impounded or allowed to stay at its home under certain restrictions.

Within 7 days the poundmaster will decide if the dog is dangerous and notify the owner.

If it's decided the dog is dangerous it will be ordered to be put down, but the owner can appeal.

Some of the factors considered are if the dog has attacked before, how severe the attacks are, and if the dog was provoked.

Martha is hoping to see the owner held accountable and that other owners take precautions to keep more attacks like this one from happening.

"It could have been a kid. What if it was a kid, and it would have been a different outcome than what," said Martha Lopez.

Martha said the latest update she received was that the dogs were being quarantined at home.

Police said if you're a victim of a dog attack and think it's criminal, call the police or you can call the animal center.

