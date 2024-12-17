Woman dies after being mauled by dogs in Coarsegold, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was attacked by dogs in Madera County on Monday.

The mauling happened around 3:30 pm on Road 417 between Highway 41 and Quartz Mountain Road in Coarsegold.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the woman died at the scene.

Deputies say they found the dogs that were involved in the attack and their owner, who is cooperating with the investigation.

The dogs were contained and awaiting removal by animal control staff.

Officials have not yet released any other details about the attack.

