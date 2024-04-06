Unprepared tourists turned away, residents shovels through snow in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shoveling snow took up hours of Nick Leopold's Friday morning.

"Soon as the snow starts hitting, we have to prepare for the worst. We've had guests leaving all morning; we're digging them out, and now we're preparing for the next guest to arrive," said Nick Leopold.

He owns cabins in Bass Lake and was not the only person inconvenienced by Friday's snowstorm.

"We came up here just to have a good day with the snow, it turns out they don't have our snow tire size," said Livingston resident Jesus Hernandez.

"So far, there have been quite a few cars that have been running off the side because of the slippery roadways; they are driving unprepared, meaning that they don't have their chains on the vehicle or in the vehicle, just in case they do need them," said CHP Oakhurst Officer, Jason Bettini.

Officer Bettini says Friday's storm brought more white powder to lower elevations, causing school cancellations. She encourages everyone to be prepared.

"Normally, we don't get snow that low, but that being said, people who think they could bypass the snow by just going to the casino have to be prepared to encounter that snow and lower their speed," said Officer Bettini.

Leopold is just hoping this is the last time he has to pull out the shovel this season.

"Just yesterday we were walking around in shirts and T-shirts, plants are bossing the suns out, everyone's in good spirits, you could hear motors on the boats on the lake, and then today this. So I think we've all had just the right amount," said Leopold.

CHP expects snow to still be on the ground tomorrow but much safer roadway conditions.

