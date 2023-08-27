Tower District residents meet to find ways to improve district

Tower District neighbors got together Saturday in a workshop to talk about the future of the district and ways they think it can be improved.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tower District neighbors got together Saturday in a workshop to talk about the future of the district and ways they think it can be improved.

The workshop focused on seven different areas including: Olive Avenue, Van Ness Village, Belmont Corridor and the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood.

After a brief presentation, people were split into groups to brainstorm topics they think need to be upgraded and then asked to pick which ideas are their priority.

"Open space and parks and recreation is always a topic of conversation, historic preservation," City of Fresno's Manager of Long Range Planning Sophia Pagoulatos said. "Health and equity is also a topic that we're discussing."

The city will then take all those ideas from the workshop and work with consultants on an updated Tower District Specific plan.

If you missed the workshop, monthly committee meetings are held at the Tower Theater Lounge.

A draft of that plan is scheduled to be released early next year.