Fresno helps Tower District restaurants install outdoor parklets to serve customers

With no end in sight to the dine-in restrictions handed down by the state, many restaurant owners say their businesses may not survive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three restaurants in the Tower District will receive relief funding from the City of Fresno to help build outdoor dining parklets amid COVID-19 restrictions.Currently, restaurants are only allowed to offer outdoor dining or take-out options, but it's a challenge for restaurants with limited outdoor space.Thirty-five thousand dollars in grants will go to Irene's Cafe, The Revue and the Lincoln Pub and Grub to install the parklets.The first temporary parklet will be installed and ready to use at Irene's Cafe on Friday. Outdoor set-ups will be ready at The Revue and the Lincoln Pub next week.Within three weeks, the temporary parklets will be replaced with three permanent parklet structures for the restaurants.