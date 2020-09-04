Fresno helps Tower District restaurants install outdoor parklets to serve customers

Currently, restaurants are only allowed to offer outdoor dining or take-out options, but it's a challenge for restaurants with limited outdoor space.
Thirty-five thousand dollars in grants will go to Irene's Cafe, The Revue and the Lincoln Pub and Grub to install the parklets.
RELATED: What California businesses can and can't reopen in Purple counties with 'widespread' COVID-19
The first temporary parklet will be installed and ready to use at Irene's Cafe on Friday. Outdoor set-ups will be ready at The Revue and the Lincoln Pub next week.
Within three weeks, the temporary parklets will be replaced with three permanent parklet structures for the restaurants.
RELATED: Fresno restaurant owners come together to urge lawmakers to help