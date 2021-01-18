business

Protesters gather for 2nd time outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms

Demonstrators have urged city leaders to stop the sale of the Tower Theatre, saying the church would violate zoning laws if it moved into the property.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Protesters gathered peacefully outside of Fresno's Tower Theatre on Sunday, expressing concerns over a church's pending purchase of the theater and the possibility of losing it as an entertainment venue.

The City of Fresno has confirmed the pending sale of the theater to Adventure Church, which has been accused of hosting Sunday services at the venue, and is taking action to buy the historic property.

RELATED: Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
EMBED More News Videos

A tall marquee has marked the creative center of Fresno for decades.



Demonstrators have urged city leaders to stop the sale of the Tower Theatre, saying the church would violate zoning laws if it moved into the property.

Organizers of Sunday's protest said the theater is a treasure for the Tower District, and they fear losing it as a home for popular events.

Officials from Adventure Church released a statement last week, saying the theater would remain an event venue under their ownership. Church officials were not at the theater on Sunday.

RELATED: Adventure Church says Tower Theatre would remain event venue under their ownership

"Yes, I do think it helps. Because they are not there today, they decided to have church services on Zoom, which they should have been doing all along, which is what most churches in the world are doing," said Laura Splotch.

Protesters plan on demonstrating in front of the church every Sunday until a decision is made.

Last week another company, The Painted Table catering group, announced they also made a recent offer to buy the Tower Theatre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno tower districtbusinesschurchfresnotheater
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Action News Morning Update
Fresno State graduate appears on Shark Tank
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
Quail State Bar offering farm-to-table meals paired with cocktails
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News