Protesters gather for 2nd time outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms

The City of Fresno has confirmed the pending sale of the theater to Adventure Church, which has been accused of hosting Sunday services at the venue, and is taking action to buy the historic property.
Demonstrators have urged city leaders to stop the sale of the Tower Theatre, saying the church would violate zoning laws if it moved into the property.
Organizers of Sunday's protest said the theater is a treasure for the Tower District, and they fear losing it as a home for popular events.
Officials from Adventure Church released a statement last week, saying the theater would remain an event venue under their ownership. Church officials were not at the theater on Sunday.
"Yes, I do think it helps. Because they are not there today, they decided to have church services on Zoom, which they should have been doing all along, which is what most churches in the world are doing," said Laura Splotch.
Protesters plan on demonstrating in front of the church every Sunday until a decision is made.
Last week another company, The Painted Table catering group, announced they also made a recent offer to buy the Tower Theatre.