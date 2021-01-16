Community & Events

Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre

The Painted Table, a Fresno catering and event design company has put in a bid to buy the iconic Tower Theatre.

The offer comes amid a controversy over the future of the historic entertainment venue in Fresno, and the namesake of the Tower District.

RELATED: City threatens Tower Theatre over church usage and violations, but could Fresno buy it?

Adventure Church has also been been trying to buy the theatre, but has met opposition from locals who fear if the church takes over, it would change the character of the venue and the surrounding neighborhood.

Officials with Adventure Church have said they plan to continue to rent out the theater for events in addition to using it for holding services. In a statement Tuesday the church said their goal is to "preserve the historic and beloved landmark and to keep it from closing."

RELATED: Adventure Church says Tower Theatre would remain event venue under their ownership

Earlier this week the owners of The Painted Table announced that they planned to move to a new location on Blackstone near Shaw Avenue in northeast Fresno.

But co-owner Jeromie Garza-Hansen say that they recently had a change of heart, "After much thought and deliberation, including having attended the recent Tower community meeting and hearing directly from the community, we've decided that putting in an offer to purchase the Tower Theater properties is the right thing to do for our Tower business community and for the greater Tower District community as a whole."

"We hope to have the opportunity to preserve the Tower Theatre as an entertainment venue that the community can be proud of and enjoy for generations to come," Garza-Hansen added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno tower districtentertainmentbusinesscommunityreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many frustrated CA workers locked out of unemployment benefits
Fresno healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine journey
Walmart in Tulare shut down, shoppers flee after reports of shooting
Hundreds line up for drive-through mass COVID vaccination site at Sierra Pacific
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Former cybercriminal shows how easy it is to fool CA EDD
Show More
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Merced County struggling with low supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Dodger Stadium reopens as COVID-19 vaccination site
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption
More TOP STORIES News