Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre

The Painted Table, a Fresno catering and event design company has put in a bid to buy the iconic Tower Theatre.The offer comes amid a controversy over the future of the historic entertainment venue in Fresno, and the namesake of the Tower District.Adventure Church has also been been trying to buy the theatre, but has met opposition from locals who fear if the church takes over, it would change the character of the venue and the surrounding neighborhood.Officials with Adventure Church have said they plan to continue to rent out the theater for events in addition to using it for holding services. In a statement Tuesday the church said their goal is to "preserve the historic and beloved landmark and to keep it from closing."Earlier this week the owners of The Painted Table announced that they planned to move to a new location on Blackstone near Shaw Avenue in northeast Fresno.But co-owner Jeromie Garza-Hansen say that they recently had a change of heart, "After much thought and deliberation, including having attended the recent Tower community meeting and hearing directly from the community, we've decided that putting in an offer to purchase the Tower Theater properties is the right thing to do for our Tower business community and for the greater Tower District community as a whole.""We hope to have the opportunity to preserve the Tower Theatre as an entertainment venue that the community can be proud of and enjoy for generations to come," Garza-Hansen added.