Some Toys 'R' Us stores already open again in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Toys 'R' Us is making a comeback, and that includes several stores in Central California.

The Visalia Mall confirms the popular toy store is now open inside of its Macy's store.

It's located on the second flood and we're told you can't miss it - with the colorful displays and of course, the iconic Geoffrey the Giraffe greeting shoppers.

Fashion Fair has also brought back the iconic shop inside of its Macy's.

The retailers first announced the partnership last month.

There are plans to open pop-up Toys 'R' Us shops inside every Macy's in the country - in time for the holidays.