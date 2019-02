Update: SR-140 in the Ferguson Fire Area is now open to traffic. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) February 2, 2019

Highway 140 from Mariposa leading into Yosemite Valley has now reopened, according to Caltrans District 10.Caltrans announced the closure of nearly 17 miles of Highway 140 for the incoming storms Friday.A flash flood warning was in effect, and rain raised concerns for mudslides along burn scar areas.