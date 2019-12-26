Traffic

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine closed due to heavy snowfall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP Fort Tejon has confirmed that Interstate 5 over the Grapevine is closed due to heavy snowfall. There are currently stuck vehicles trying their best to make it through.



CHP has not released a timetable on when the Grapevine will reopen. The focus will be on moving those stuck vehicles to the side and then clearing the roadway.

Action News will keep you updated on when a reopening is expected.
