Expect delays for up to 20 minutes if you are traveling Highway 41 near Oakhurst in Madera County this week.Starting Monday, June 18, there will be one-way traffic control from Crane Valley Road, ending just north of Road 630.The nine-mile work area is part of a project to repair a culvert.Caltrans says the closures will take place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.