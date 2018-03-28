TRAFFIC

Save the Space Campaign Launches in Fresno

The California DMV is cracking down on those abusing disabled parking placards. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is cracking down on those abusing disabled parking placards.

The "Save the Space" Campaign kicked off Wednesday at 7 am.

In the month of February alone, 20 operations were done where 153 people were caught fraudulently using the blue placards.

As of the first of this year, there are more than 2.7 million placards issued in the state. That number changes daily.

Deputy Chief Tom Wilson, of the DMV Investigations Division says, "the misuse has been rampant. Just in the last fiscal year, we wrote more than 1,600 citations for these types of violations."

Wednesday's enforcement resulted in 10 citations in the Fresno area. That's one out of every nine people that officers stopped.
