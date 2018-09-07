TRAFFIC

Several injured after semi crashes into taco truck in Fresno County

Several people are recovering from injuries after a semi crashed into an El Mexicano taco truck causing a multi-vehicle collision.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several people are recovering from injuries after a semi crashed into an El Mexicano taco truck causing a multi-vehicle collision. It happened around 10:15 Thursday night on Southbound 99 just north of Clovis Avenue.

Highway Patrol Officers say the semi hit the back of the taco truck, which sent it out of control, crashed into two GMC SUVs before flipping over.

The driver of one of the SUV's suffered major injuries while several others have moderate to minor injuries. Eight to 10 people were involved in the crash.

Two lanes of the highway were shut down until just before one this Friday while crews cleaned up the road.
