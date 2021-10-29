Kings County man who runs multiple sleep clinics facing fraud charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County man who runs several sleep clinics is facing serious fraud charges.
Prosecutors say he submitted more than $10 million in bogus claims to Medicare.
42-year-old Travis Gober of Hanford is being charged with health care fraud and identity theft.
Gober owns VIP Sleep Center, a sleep disorder clinic with locations in Fresno and Visalia.
Gober is accused of billing Medicare for tests the company did not actually perform from 2015 to this year.
If convicted, Gober faces a maximum of 12 years in prison.
