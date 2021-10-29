Kings County man who runs multiple sleep clinics facing fraud charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County man who runs several sleep clinics is facing serious fraud charges.Prosecutors say he submitted more than $10 million in bogus claims to Medicare.42-year-old Travis Gober of Hanford is being charged with health care fraud and identity theft.Gober owns VIP Sleep Center, a sleep disorder clinic with locations in Fresno and Visalia.Gober is accused of billing Medicare for tests the company did not actually perform from 2015 to this year.If convicted, Gober faces a maximum of 12 years in prison.