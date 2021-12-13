Arts & Entertainment

Travis Scott no longer performing at Coachella after Astroworld tragedy

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Travis Scott out of Coachella 2022 lineup

INDIO, Calif. -- Travis Scott will not be performing at Coachella next year.

The rapper is facing numerous lawsuits after 10 people were killed following a stampede in the crowd at his Astroworld Festival in Texas last month.

More than 60,000 people signed an online petition calling for Goldenvoice and other concert promoters to remove Scott from future music festivals. The petition alleges Scott displayed "gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life."

Travis Scott gives interview about Astroworld Festival tragedy
EMBED More News Videos

Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.



Now he's out of the 2022 Coachella lineup, according to ABC affiliate KESQ-TV in Palm Springs. Goldenvoice did not comment on why he is no longer in the lineup.

Scott said in a recent interview that he had no idea that people were dying in the crowd as he continued to perform on stage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentindiopalm springsriverside countyastroworld festival tragedyfestivalcoachella
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News