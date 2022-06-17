2 arrested for carjacking, armed robberies in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies have arrested two teenagers in connection to multiple armed robberies and a carjacking while still searching for more suspects.Deputies say early Wednesday morning, a group of suspects went into Ducor Handy Mart and held a gun to the clerk's head. They demanded money, left the store and kicked a customer as they were leaving.Deputies say that same group also carjacked a woman and committed two other armed robberies in Porterville and Delano.Two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection to the crimes. Authorities say one of them was wanted for attempted murder and the other had a felony warrant for his arrest.Deputies are still searching for two more suspects.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.