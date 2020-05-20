Tulare County supervisors clarify that Tuesday vote means businesses can reopen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Supervisors say businesses can now reopen if they choose to do so.With a vote on Tuesday, supervisors say they moved the county through stages two and three of the state's reopening plan.Tulare County still leads all Valley counties in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and does not officially meet the state's criteria to reopen more businesses.One of those metrics is having less than an 8% positive test rate over the past week.Even without including positive cases from skilled nursing facilities, the county still does not meet that 8% percent mark.On Monday, Governor Newsom said Kings and Tulare Counties are not yet ready for a variance-something supervisors took issue with on Tuesday."I don't want to be a county or one of two counties that the governor can actually mention in a press conference as being one that's going to be restricted," Supervisor Pete Vander Poel said. "That's very frustrating to me."Supervisors also say there's an important piece missing from the state's reopening plan-regional consistency from one county to the next.If Fresno County starts to reopen businesses, what's to stop people from going there to eat and shop?"I mean, we have communities that live right on the border," said Supervisor Kuyler Crocker. "You live on one side of the road, you can't do that. But I'm going to drive across the street and I can do that, so how is that keeping our county safe? It's not.""So I want to revise our local variance attestation to include all of phase three, to rescind the PHO (Public Health Order) order or override it to stop all enforcement, letters, calls, e-mails, etc., visits," Supervisor Dennis Townsend said. "And to shift all of our efforts to the elderly, the vulnerable, businesses, employee recovery, hospital ICU beds if needed to help increase that and then to assist businesses that are having outbreaks."County counsel told Supervisor Dennis Townsend that he didn't have the authority to make this motion, and Supervisor Eddie Valero asked for a separate, special board meeting.But the motion passed 3-2.Later on Tuesday, Supervisor Townsend released a statement clarifying that the action means that all businesses can now reopen if they choose to.