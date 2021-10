TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a new beginning for the Tulare County Fair.The annual event is making a return this year with new rides, livestock competitions, and of course, that tasty fair food.The popular Destruction Derby is also back this year.Tribute bands will perform some of your favorite tunes from artists such as Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Bruno Mars and Selena.The Tulare County Fair will open on Wednesday, September 15.Tickets will go on sale by mid-July.