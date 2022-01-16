House destroyed by fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County firefighters put out a blaze that destroyed a home.
It happened on Road 104 near Avenue 388, in the community of Monson.
Firefighters found the home completely engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fire.
However, it appears the building is a total loss.
Officials did not say if there were any people inside of the home during the fire but they are reporting no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
