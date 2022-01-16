House destroyed by fire in Tulare County

EMBED <>More Videos

House destroyed by fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County firefighters put out a blaze that destroyed a home.

It happened on Road 104 near Avenue 388, in the community of Monson.

Firefighters found the home completely engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fire.

However, it appears the building is a total loss.

Officials did not say if there were any people inside of the home during the fire but they are reporting no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized after apartment fire in central Fresno
COVID hitting Central CA hospitals 'greater than ever before'
Merced police searching for suspect in armed robbery at gas station
12-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Merced, police searching for driver
Woman shot at Clovis hookah store dies, police say
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Standoff at Texas synagogue ends with all hostages safe, suspect dead
Show More
Fresno County, Cal/OSHA reduce isolation guidance
74-year-old man killed in multi-car crash in Fresno County
Fresno County to distribute at-home COVID tests to restaurants
Security increased at Tulare Outlet Center after recent robberies
Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder
More TOP STORIES News