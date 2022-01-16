House destroyed by fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County firefighters put out a blaze that destroyed a home.It happened on Road 104 near Avenue 388, in the community of Monson.Firefighters found the home completely engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fire.However, it appears the building is a total loss.Officials did not say if there were any people inside of the home during the fire but they are reporting no injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.