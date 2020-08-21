livestock

Extreme heat killing livestock in Fresno, Tulare counties, local emergency declared

The increased rate of livestock deaths, and accumulation of carcasses in need of disposal, has exceeded the capacity of a local rending facility.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare and Fresno counties have proclaimed a local emergency to address the number of livestock deaths resulting from the extreme heat.

The proclamation enables local livestock owners to work with county health and agriculture officials to determine appropriate alternative measures for the safe and orderly disposal of livestock carcasses.

WATCH: Latest Accuweather Forecast

The increased rate of livestock deaths, and accumulation of carcasses in need of disposal, has exceeded the capacity of the Baker Commodities rendering facilities, which processes livestock carcasses for a majority of the Central Valley.

Both counties will now be able to take necessary emergency disposal measures to protect public health and safety from potential hazards.

RELATED: Record-breaking heat reported in the Central Valley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresno countytulare countycowlivestockagriculturefresno countytulare countyanimalsfarming
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIVESTOCK
Merced County Fair holding 'virtual livestock auction' to support students
Demand for chicks at Madera livestock supply store skyrockets
Red Wave Classic brings young livestock competitors from across state
3 animals get to live after truck headed to slaughterhouse crashes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa Co.; evacuations issued
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, extreme heat
Driver fleeing officers dies after crashing car in northwest Fresno
Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
NorCal family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed by wildfire
Golden State Killer facing multiple life sentences at Sacramento hearing
Show More
Peaches packed by Tulare Co. firm tied to salmonella outbreak
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
LIVE: Postmaster testifies before Senate amid uproar over mail
Central California coronavirus cases
Bad air quality: Valley paramedics, firefighters see spike in emergency cases
More TOP STORIES News