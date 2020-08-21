Extreme heat killing livestock in Fresno, Tulare counties, local emergency declared

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare and Fresno counties have proclaimed a local emergency to address the number of livestock deaths resulting from the extreme heat.The proclamation enables local livestock owners to work with county health and agriculture officials to determine appropriate alternative measures for the safe and orderly disposal of livestock carcasses.The increased rate of livestock deaths, and accumulation of carcasses in need of disposal, has exceeded the capacity of the Baker Commodities rendering facilities, which processes livestock carcasses for a majority of the Central Valley.Both counties will now be able to take necessary emergency disposal measures to protect public health and safety from potential hazards.