3 men steal $4K, beer from Terra Bella store at gunpoint

The suspects ran out of the store and stole a customer's car keys in the parking lot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for three men who robbed a convenience store in Terra Bella at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Officials say the suspects stole several packs of beer and $4,000 from the Terra Bell Food Center on Road 236 at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say no one was injured in the robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone who might be able to identify the suspects to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-725-4149.
