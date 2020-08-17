Tulare Co. sheriff visits Outside Creek School, confirms in-person instruction happening

.@TulareSheriff Mike Boudreaux visited Outside Creek School this morning. The school is still hosting students on campus. The sheriff told @TulareCo_HHSA what he saw, and we're hoping to hear from them about next steps.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/hxcpFOVauW — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) August 17, 2020

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux visited Outside Creek Elementary School on Monday morning as the school continues to host students on its campus.Action News first reported students on campus at the elementary school on Wednesday.On Friday, Sheriff Boudreaux called the school's superintendent, Derrick Bravo, to discuss some of the concerns and challenges related to them being open.During the call, they made plans for the sheriff to visit the school on Monday morning.While he was there, the sheriff said kids and teachers wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and temperatures were being taken.Boudreaux said most of the classrooms had less than ten students, but there was one with 20 kids.The sheriff confirmed that in-person instruction is happening at the school, which is currently not allowed in Tulare County and most state counties.The school asserted that they are operating as a daycare or day camp, but the sheriff said they had not received an approval to operate that way."It would be great if we could keep that open as daycare, day camp, those children are in need. But I also understand the importance of reducing the levels of exposure," Sheriff Boudreaux said. "So that's the challenge that we face this morning. We're facing it head-on, getting those people in those decision-making positions to evaluate the importance of what we're looking at today."Boudreaux said his role on Monday was to be a mediator between Outside Creek and other local and state health officials.He plans to tell those officials what he saw and said as it stands now, a decision to close the school still hasn't been made.Action News has reached out to the Tulare County Department of Public Health. The sheriff says they are the agency with the power to order the closure of the school.