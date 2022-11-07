Suspicious death investigation underway after a man's body was found in an Earlimart Orchard

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in an orchard.

Around 9:45 Sunday morning, deputies were called to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart.

Deputies say a person riding a bicycle by the orchard spotted the body of the man.

Investigators responded and determined the person was deceased.

Detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation.

At this time, authorities do not believe the death was criminal in nature, but they are treating the investigation as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

