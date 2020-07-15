21-year-old man shot multiple times by drive-by shooter in Earlimart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man in Earlimart.Deputies were called to the area of Church and Sierra at around 8:30 p.m.Investigators say someone inside a Ford Mustang pulled up to another vehicle and fired 12 shots, hitting a man.The man was shot several times in the arm, the upper body and hip, officials say.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, but his condition has not been released.