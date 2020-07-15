drive by shooting

21-year-old man shot multiple times by drive-by shooter in Earlimart

Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man in Earlimart.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man in Earlimart.

Deputies were called to the area of Church and Sierra at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say someone inside a Ford Mustang pulled up to another vehicle and fired 12 shots, hitting a man.

The man was shot several times in the arm, the upper body and hip, officials say.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, but his condition has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earlimartshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Man shot after suspect inside BMW opens fire at group in Fresno
Visalia police looking for suspect in drive-by shooting
Two men shot in southeast Fresno
2 injured in drive-by shooting outside southeast Fresno apartment complex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, at least 2 injured after car collides with big rig in Fresno County
Woman gunned down in front of 3 children in Madera domestic violence shooting
Central Unified will start new school year with distance learning
Military healthcare workers to help treat COVID-19 patients at Kaweah Delta
Central California coronavirus cases
Mariposa County wastewater tests positive for COVID-19
Mineral Fire: 11,000 acres burned, evacuations issued for some Fresno Co. residents
Show More
Fresno's Cornerstone Church will hold services Sunday despite latest shutdowns
CA working to diminish backlog of COVID-19 test results, officials say
Fresno police officers return to community policing
Bicyclist hit, killed by alleged DUI driver in Visalia, police say
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
More TOP STORIES News