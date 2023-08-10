Crews battling multiple wildfires in Tulare County, both at 10% containment

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling two wildfires in Tulare County.

Firefighters were initially battling seven different fires in the area of Dry Creek Road and Mile Marker 4, near Woodlake.

Four of the fires were quickly contained.

The Quail Fire was created when two fires merged into one that has grown to 150 acres with 10% containment.

The Robin Fire is at 60 acres with 10% containment as well.

No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.