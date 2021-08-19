BREAKING NEWS
food
In n Out opens restaurant in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular fast-food franchise is opening up another store in the Central Valley.
A new In-N-Out will opens Thursday in Tulare on Prosperity between Laspina and Brentwood Avenues.
Fans of the restaurant have been waiting patiently for it to open its doors.
Around 80 new employees will be on the job, keeping things moving along.
