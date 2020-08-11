Several felony charges filed against former CEO of Tulare hospital

There are three defendants in the case:

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County District Attorney's Office has filed several felony charges against the former CEO of Tulare Regional Medical Center, Dr. Benny Benzeevi, on Tuesday morning.In 2019, Action News learned Benzeevi was accused of stealing $3 million from the hospital. The charges filed Tuesday include embezzlement, grand theft, conspiracy, money laundering.In 2017, the hospital closed, filed for bankruptcy, and parted ways with Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA) and its CEO Dr. Benny Benzeevi.The hospital has since reopened under the umbrella of Adventist Health.Prosecutors have also filed charges against the hospital's former CFO, Alan Germany, and former HCCA attorney, Bruce Greene, as part of the complicated case.