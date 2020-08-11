Several felony charges filed against former CEO of Tulare hospital

In 2019, Action News learned Benzeevi was accused of stealing $3 million from the hospital. The charges filed Tuesday include embezzlement, grand theft, conspiracy, money laundering.
In 2017, the hospital closed, filed for bankruptcy, and parted ways with Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA) and its CEO Dr. Benny Benzeevi.
The hospital has since reopened under the umbrella of Adventist Health.
Prosecutors have also filed charges against the hospital's former CFO, Alan Germany, and former HCCA attorney, Bruce Greene, as part of the complicated case.
There are three defendants in the case:— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) August 11, 2020
Former HCCA CEO Benny Benzeevi
Former HCCA CFO Alan Germany
Former HCCA attorney Bruce Greene@ABC30
.@TulareDA has called their criminal investigation into HCCA the largest in the department's history. @ABC30— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) August 11, 2020
