Two brothers sentenced to 19 years in prison for killing 22-year-old in Porterville

On Monday morning, two brothers Jeremy Bailey and Christopher Corbit were sentenced for shooting and killing a 22-year-old in East Porterville.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- On January 2 of 2020 - a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in East Porterville.

Monday morning, two brothers...Jeremy Bailey and Christopher Corbit were sentenced for the crime.

Both are facing 19 years to life behind bars.

"They can never receive the justice they deserve because their family member will never return," Judge Anthony Fultz said.

Court documents revealed that Corbit admitted he fired shots at the victim from his Black Acura and that Bailey, his passenger, also fired a rifle at the man.

Bailey and Corbit, according to documents, are known as gang members, and the victim was a dropout of the same gang.

Assistant District Attorney Dave Alavezos says it was the motive for the murder.

"We reached a resolution in the case that included acknowledgment of criminal wrongdoing in terms of murder and lengthy sentence but frankly, people who are willing to kill others in this fashion, in my opinion, should not have the chance to a second time," Alavezos said.

The man who died left behind a 5-year-old daughter.

Written statements by the family were read in court.

"This man will never get his life back. There could have been other choices made at the time and they will have to think about that and we feel for the victim's family," Corbit's Defense Attorney Sara Bartsch said.

Bailey's defense attorney says the brothers have their point of view about why shots were fired.

She says the victim was spotted circling their neighborhood.

"When the victim came back a 4th time, he drove into the boys residence, into their driveway and backed out and left. The 2 boys followed in their vehicle and opened fire out of care and concern," Bartsch said. "They truly believe the victim was looking to harm the little brother, Corbit's little brother, my client, but also their mother."

Dave Alavezos says although today's sentence was 19 years to life because of how credits are currently being calculated - Bailey and Corbit could have a chance of a parole hearing in about 13 years instead.