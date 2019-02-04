A wrong-way driver in a Chevy truck (left) hit a total of five vehicles, before slamming head-on into a sixth vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck (right). Both drivers were killed.

#180Incident Fresno County Firefighters along with @CHPCentralDiv @SangerFire @AmericanAmb on scene of a traffic accident on westbound HWY 180 west of McCall Ave. Multiple vehicles reported with series injuries and fatalities. pic.twitter.com/K5DV895OFe — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) February 5, 2019

California Highway Patrol has confirmed at least two people are dead following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday.CHP officials say that around 5 pm Monday a driver in a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck turned from DeWolf Avenue onto Highway 180 and began driving the wrong way, heading east in the westbound lanes.The wrong-way driver hit five vehicles, before slamming head-on into a sixth vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, near McCall Avenue, which is located nearly two miles down the road.Both the driver of the wrong-way vehicle and the vehicle that was hit were killed in the violent collision.The CHP says the people in the other five vehicles had minor to moderate injuries.