Two people dead after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California Highway Patrol has confirmed at least two people are dead following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday.

CHP officials say that around 5 pm Monday a driver in a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck turned from DeWolf Avenue onto Highway 180 and began driving the wrong way, heading east in the westbound lanes.



The wrong-way driver hit five vehicles, before slamming head-on into a sixth vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, near McCall Avenue, which is located nearly two miles down the road.

A wrong-way driver in a Chevy truck (left) hit a total of five vehicles, before slamming head-on into a sixth vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck (right). Both drivers were killed.


Both the driver of the wrong-way vehicle and the vehicle that was hit were killed in the violent collision.



The CHP says the people in the other five vehicles had minor to moderate injuries.
