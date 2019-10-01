Corporal Ronil Singh

Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A federal jury in Fresno has convicted two men for assisting with an effort to help the accused killer of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh escape to Mexico.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza's brother, Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34, of Chowchilla and Erick Quiroz Razo, 28, of Merced, were found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to aid and abet Paulo Virgen Mendoza's flight to avoid prosecution for murder.

Both Conrado Mendoza and Erick Razo are living in the country illegally.

Paulo Mendoza's girlfriend was also in court Tuesday, she was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiring to aid and abet Mendoza.

According to court records, after Mendoza killed Cpl. Singh on Dec. 26, 2018 he conspired with several others to help him escape to Mexico. Paulo's friends and relatives were aware of news coverage, social media, and cellphone alerts that he was wanted for the murder of an officer. However, authorities say that didn't stop them from concealing Paulo's truck and disposing of his firearm.

Documents say Paulo's brother arranged for a smuggler to take him across the border, and purchased Paulo a new cellphone to use to communicate with the smuggler.

Conrado Virgen Mendoza and Erick Quiroz Razo will be sentenced on January 13, 2020, and face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
