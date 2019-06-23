homicide

Two men arrested in connection to homicide in Lemoore

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Lemoore.

Police say 26-year-old Juan Gonzalez and 24-year-old Ricardo Galvan are believed to be behind the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

Last weekend, officers found the victim inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Galvan and Gonzalez have both been booked into the Kings County Jail on homicide charges.

This is Lemoore's first homicide since November of 2017.
