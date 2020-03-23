Coronavirus

UC Merced student tests negative for COVID-19, university says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A UC Merced student who showed symptoms for COVID-19 has tested negative for the novel virus, university officials confirmed to Action News.

"We had a student who presented them self to our health center with some symptoms that were consistent with COVID-19, so as a result of that we took all precautions and made sure we isolated the student within our health center, checked closely with public health on the proper next steps," Charles Nies, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, told ABC30 last week.

Nies said the student did not meet the health department's requirements for testing through a public lab, which include specific travel and/or contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"But with the support of the health department, we moved forward and collected a sample and sent it out through a private testing," Nies said.

Last week, UC Merced said another student showed symptoms for COVID-19 and was tested. They are waiting for test results and the student is self-quarantined off-campus.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.

Editor's Note: The video above is from our March 16 broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmercededucationcoronavirusuc merced
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News