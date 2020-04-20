Don't stay away from the ER if you need medical attention, Fresno doctor says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have changed how many are going about everyday business, but some emergency room personnel are worried some people may be pushing back needed medical attention.Emergency Physician Jessica Mason has worked at UCSF Fresno for the last four years.She says since the pandemic began, they have seen a large decrease in emergency room patients.Now she says many are worried the second wave that is being mentioned may not be for COVID-19 patients."Now we're worried that instead of a second wave of COVID patients, we're going to get a second wave of medical patients who have waited too long to the point that things are really really bad," Mason says.Mason says if you have symptoms that are mild such as a cold than you should continue to stay home.However, she says if it's an issue you would normally go to the ER to get checked, then you should still do so.