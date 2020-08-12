Coronavirus

42 more crops eligible for coronavirus relief program, says USDA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As farmers and ranchers continue to struggle during the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Ag announced it has made more crops and commodities eligible for relief under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Farmers of 42 new fruit, vegetable and nut crops may now apply.

Also added are producers of cut-flowers and nursery crops and farmed fish.

The USDA extended the application deadline to September 11.

You can apply here.
