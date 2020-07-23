Valley Children's Hospital discusses influx of patients amid coronavirus crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital will discuss the effects the coronavirus pandemic is having on their hospital as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Central California.The hospital's president and CEO, Todd Suntrapak, will hold a press conference at 11:45 am. He will be joined by health officials at the hospital.Suntrapak is also expected to discuss trends healthcare workers have seen among their patients.Earlier this month, Valley Children's said they began accepting pediatric patients from other hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.