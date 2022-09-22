Donations needed as puppies are dropped off at Valley Oak SPCA

Valley Oak S-P-C-A in Visalia said eight puppies, along with their mother, were left at their front gate Wednesday afternoon.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly a dozen puppies are being cared for after being dropped off at a south valley animal shelter.

The shelter says they were covered in fleas and ticks.

They say another person also brought in three more puppies filled with parasites that she rescued from the side of the road.

They are all getting treatment and will be available for adoption soon.

Meanwhile, the shelter is asking for donations of blankets, towels, and puppy food at their adoption center.

You can also make a monetary donation by going to vospca.org/donate.