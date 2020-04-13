Coronavirus

Valley restaurants donate meals to local hospitals on Easter Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Valley restaurants are giving back to healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fresno chapter of the California Restaurant Association organized an event to donate meals this Easter Sunday at various hospitals across the city.

15 local restaurants joined in the effort and delivered a total of 380 meals.

The owner of Mad Duck Craft Brewing said they donated 20 meals to CRMC.

"These people are working incredible hours under incredible stress and the very basic things we need are food, water, we need something to provide energy to our bodies to get past the stress of this and it needs to be fresh, it needs to be healthy and this is the least we can do," said Alex Costa.

For every bag of food donated, a mask was provided as well.

Costa said projects like these have allowed him to keep most of his staff.

He also said they plan to do more events like this in the future.

