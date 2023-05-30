WATCH LIVE

Several vehicles impounded after illegal sideshows take over Fresno intersections

Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Several vehicles impounded after illegal sideshows take over Fresno intersections
Several vehicles were impounded during illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several vehicles were impounded during illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.

Fresno police say over 300 vehicles were involved in a sideshow at Blackstone and Bullard avenues on Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found several vehicles doing burnouts in the intersection as spectators watched and recorded with their phones.

Police managed to disperse the crowd but some of the vehicles regathered in a nearby parking lot at Blackstone and Sierra.

Officers pulled over several drivers for reckless driving at both locations and impounded their vehicles.

