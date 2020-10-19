Street vendor attacked and shot by group of teenagers in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A street vendor has been hospitalized after being attacked and shot by a group of teenagers in central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened just before 5 pm near Mariposa and Madison when the vendor was approached by three teenage boys.

Authorities say when the teenagers tried attacking the vendor, he ran off but one of them fired a gun. The vendor was shot in the legs.

A bystander helped the vendor until paramedics arrived.

The boys left the scene in a dark-colored Sedan.

It is not known if the suspects took money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoassaultshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22-year-old man shot by Fresno Police after killing his mom, investigators say
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say
Two men shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified
Candidate for Sanger City Council arrested on DUI charges
47-year-old man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in west central Fresno
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Creek Fire: Clovis brewery stepping in to help volunteer firefighters impacted by flames
Show More
Bulldog Breakdown: New app to bring gameday experience to fans' phones
Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire
Kaweah Delta will start allowing visitors from next week
Bulldog Breakdown: Orlando Robinson eager to return to the court
One shot and killed in northeast Fresno, one injured
More TOP STORIES News