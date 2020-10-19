Street vendor attacked and shot by group of teenagers in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A street vendor has been hospitalized after being attacked and shot by a group of teenagers in central Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says it happened just before 5 pm near Mariposa and Madison when the vendor was approached by three teenage boys.Authorities say when the teenagers tried attacking the vendor, he ran off but one of them fired a gun. The vendor was shot in the legs.A bystander helped the vendor until paramedics arrived.The boys left the scene in a dark-colored Sedan.It is not known if the suspects took money.