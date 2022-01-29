Valley native using Vetta Clothing to promote ethical shopping

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five pieces of clothing, 30 different looks.
Vetta's Capsule collection is turning heads-- and not just for the aesthetics.
"Everything is very versatile," says Founder and CEO Carla Bartlett. "You can wear it multiple ways. It's also made sustainably with responsible factories and sustainable fabrics.
Bartlett says the fivev pieces in each capsule can be mixed and matched to make a months' worth of looks.
The Valley native started the company after college with her best friend and fellow Clovis West grad, Vanessa Van Zyl.
You can shop by capsule or individual items.
Not sure which capsule is for you? Take the style quiz.
"We kind of wanted to use different elements of your style and what you like to give some direction on which capsule might be the one that you're most interested in, but everyone's style is different, so it's just a little guidance," Bartlett said.
While the eco-friendly brand offers a way to maximize your wardrobe, it's also keeping customers informed of its ethical fashion practices.
"Our fabrics are all sustainable, so we think about how they're made and the entire life cycle of the product," Bartlett said.
If you want to build a more thoughtful wardrobe, Bartlett says you can start by buying natural fabrics or if you pick polyester, making sure it's recycled.
"Our sweaters are all made from like organic cotton, so they are biodegradable and organic," she said. "They're also 100% vegan."
The Vetta website will soon offer accessories to style with each capsule collection.
