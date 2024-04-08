VFW Post 8900 has new roof following last year's collapse

The VFW in west-central Fresno has rebuilt its roof after it collapsed last July.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The VFW in west central Fresno has a new roof.

Last July, the entire roof caved in at VFW Post 8900 on Blythe Avenue near Dakota Avenue.

Fire investigators say the age of the building and weight of the A-C units likely caused the collapse.

The damage was not covered by insurance but Fresno city council members approved a $150,000 grant to help with repairs.

The VFW says funding is still needed to fix the water damage inside the building.