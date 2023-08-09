Fundraising festival to help repair collapsed roof at Fresno VFW post

Nearly three weeks ago, all activity at VFW post 8900 in west central Fresno came to a halt when the roof caved in.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly three weeks ago, all activity at VFW post 8900 in west central Fresno came to a halt when the roof caved in.

Now, local veterans are coming together for a fundraising event to help pay for repairs.

The Raise the Roof festival is taking place this month with food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, beer vendors, a silent auction, and live bands.

The goal is to get the VFW post back up and running as soon as possible.

A commander at the post says the collapse is not covered by insurance because it's not on the policy.

A VFW member says the middle section of the building may need to be demolished and rebuilt due to the damage.

The group is now asking for the public's help with fixing what they call their home away from home.

"We come out of service with a lot of experience. Not having a home to come to put all that together, it's a huge impact on the community," said Ron Rodgers, a US Air Force Veteran and local musician.

The festival will take place Saturday, August 19th, at the public park behind the VFW post 8900 on Blythe near Ashlan avenue.

It's a 21 and older event that will run from 3 pm until pm.

Tickets are $20 dollars and can be purchased by clicking here.