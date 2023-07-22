Roof collapses at Veterans Hall in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Veterans Hall in Fresno County is closed until further notice after the roof collapsed on Friday.

Fresno fire crews responded to the VFW Post near Blythe and Ashlan around 4 pm for a gas explosion and a collapsed building.

Firefighters determined there was no explosion but the building did collapse.

Officials say about a dozen people were at the hall when the roof collapsed but no one was injured.

Firefighters were told that some people suspected something was wrong when they heard cracking and saw the roof sagging.