Fresno artists honor Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez's lasting cultural legacy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been one week since Mexican singing icon Vicente Fernandez died, but fans are still mourning and honoring his life.Some of Fernandez's fans are local artists here in the Valley.Action News talked to a local mariachi about the lasting impact of Fernandez on Mexican-American culture."I got the news, I was playing for Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe, that was the day he passed away," said Raoul Hernandez.Hernandez -- and countless other mariachis -- were performing for the Catholic holiday when news broke of Fernandez's death.Fernandez, known as El Rey de la Musica Ranchera (the king of Ranchera music), inspired generations.Songs and lyrics aside, the traditional clothing Fernandez maintained for decades taught people about Mariachi culture."His legacy is the Traje de Charro that he wore - he always wore it with such valor, he always wore it with such pride," said Hernandez.Fresno area artist Omar 'Super' Huerta is also paying tribute to Fernandez with several murals. He painted the first on Sunday night at Bomb Tacos & Beers in Selma.The rest of the murals will be painted in Fresno. There will be Vicente Fernandez music playing, food, a vigil and moment of silence honoring the legend.Here's where you can catch Huerta's next murals:- Monday, Dec. 20 at 2001 E. Belmont Ave.- Tuesday, Dec. 21 at El Mariachi on 3046 W. Bullard Ave.- Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Guadalajara Restaurant on 3020 N. Weber Ave.All of the mural painting tributes will begin at 5 p.m.