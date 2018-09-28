Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from dad, shoot him in leg in Bronx

Candace McCowan reports on the dramatic video of the shooting.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx --
Gunmen opened fire on a father as he walked with his 3-year-old daughter in the Bronx, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The video shows the suspects approaching the victim last Monday, before one of them opens fire.

The little girl is then seen running away, while her father -- 30-year-old Shawn Wilson -- runs after her.

The three suspects give chase, resulting in a scuffle as the men pull the little girl away from her father. The victim is then shot in the leg.

The man was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital and is expected to survive. The child was not injured.
The victim in this case has told police he doesn't know who the suspects are or why they would come after him, but police do not believe he is being forthcoming.

Detectives suspect the shooting could be drug related, and they say that when the victim arrived at the hospital for his leg injury, he was in possession of 12 bags of heroin and marijuana.

He was arrested at that time for the drug possession.

The three suspects are all men, two of whom wore black hooded sweaters, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers. The third man wore a red and blue hooded sweater, light colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
