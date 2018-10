A video posted to Twitter shows a man riding the hood of a car at 70 miles per hour while traveling down I-95 near Miami, Florida.ABC 10 viewer @Danimidah spotted the "commuter" Sunday night on I-95 between Hollywood and Aventura. While the man was sprawled out on the hood, the car was hitting speeds of 70 miles per hour.The car and its extra passenger eventually exited. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.